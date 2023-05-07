Reign of terror

Swat has always been known for its picturesque landscape, and it once was a peaceful tourist destination in Pakistan. Now the return of violence in the region is a tragic reminder of senseless brutalities that the people of Swat often have to endure. In this time of grief, the nation should come together as a community and extend support to the victims and their families. We must stand united against terrorism and work towards building a peaceful society.
Amna Imran
Lahore
