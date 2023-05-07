Deadly bites

Although a significant increase in the number of stray dogs is a serious issue in almost all cities of Sindh, what concerns me is the shortage of rabies vaccines at both private and public hospitals in Sukkur. People are now afraid of stepping out of their houses for fear that they might get bitten by a stray dog.

These fears are rational since many in Sindh have died in recent years after being bitten by dogs and failing to get the antidote on time. The healthcare department must ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccination.

Aamir Ali Jamro

Sukkur