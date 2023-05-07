Deadly bites

Although a significant increase in the number of stray dogs is a serious issue in almost all cities of Sindh, what concerns me is the shortage of rabies vaccines at both private and public hospitals in Sukkur. People are now afraid of stepping out of their houses for fear that they might get bitten by a stray dog.
These fears are rational since many in Sindh have died in recent years after being bitten by dogs and failing to get the antidote on time. The healthcare department must ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccination.
Aamir Ali Jamro
Sukkur
Swat has always been known for its picturesque landscape, and it once was a peaceful tourist destination in Pakistan....
A couple of months after our first visit to Pakistan, my four-year-old son still gets excited whenever he hears the...
Religious debates can lead to polarization and strong divide among the people of any nation. This may lead to unrest...
Authorities in Karachi need to make more concerted efforts to address the ever-evolving problem of street crime. One...
After what seemed like an eternity, Turbat’s M8 Road that goes all the way to Awaran is finally being repaired....
Harassment at hospitals and medical education institutions is a serious problem that is rarely discussed. Many medical...