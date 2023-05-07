Broken roads

After what seemed like an eternity, Turbat’s M8 Road that goes all the way to Awaran is finally being repaired. However, work on the road is frustratingly slow. This road crosses wide and long rivers due to which people wait for a couple of days and continue their journeys when the roads are clear.

Critically ill patients face serious problems when the roads remain flooded with river water. The silence of the government is disturbing. It must look into the issue and expedite repair work.

Gazzain Liaqat

Kech