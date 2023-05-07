Politics and protests

As much of Pakistani media focused on the coronation of a king taking place miles and miles away, PTI Chairman Imran Khan made it a point to remind everyone that Pakistan still faces a nearly existential political crisis that shows very few signs of just fizzling out on its own. This time the PTI took to the streets to show ‘solidarity’ with the constitution and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and the Supreme Court. While some were wondering what this ‘solidarity’ could possibly achieve, the coalition government called this the PTI’s bid to save itself from the court cases pending against Imran Khan and his party members. The optics are a bit stark. Possibly trying to recreate the magic of the lawyers’ movement – though without lawyers, a dictator, and a persecuted court – the PTI seems to be trying to show as openly as possible that in the ‘clash’ between the executive and the judiciary (and within the judiciary), it stands with CJ Bandial.

This strategy by the PTI is being seen by some observers as a good political manoeuvre – the thinking is that the PTI is popular among the people while the PDM coalition government is still quite unpopular, mainly due to the economic crisis which will probably become even more tough as the government prepares its budget. This is why it would make perfect sense for the party to make a noise about everything. And what better than a well-prepared ‘constitutional crisis’ that has been added to by a seemingly unresolvable intra-judiciary clash? This the PTI can easily use for its own narrative – all the while completely ignoring the controversies surrounding the recent verdicts and judgements, which some legal observers perceive as one part of the court favouring one political party. Perceptions aside, the ruling coalition has been demanding a full bench but so far have not had any success. The legal fraternity too is unfortunately divided over the cracks within the superior judiciary. This also gives the PTI a reason to exploit the legal fraternity and also remain relevant if things don’t go their way. With its followers still easily charged up, taking to the streets is not much of an issue for the PTI. Indeed, it is at rallies where their leader manages to shine the most; this also feeds the PTI media strategy. Overall, the party is continuing its policy of remaining relevant and setting the agenda.

A tired and worn out government on the other hand may not have the narrative but has on its side something more potent – power. And it is not ready to give it all up for what it clearly sees as a pesky issue: the constitutionally mandated elections. The coalition government has made it very clear that it wants elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be delayed and take place on the same day as the general elections in the rest of the country but it has not been very successful in making a case on the 4:3 and 3:2 decision issue . The court did give everyone a way out by asking all parties to sit together and resolve their issues. It seems both sides have put the courts in an awkward position, which is why it would be more prudent to resolve these issues amongst themselves as the courts are already outstretched when it comes to political cases and more controversy in this regard will only put the independence of the judiciary at risk. It is important that when the system is collapsing, the politicians should try to save it instead of putting their share in further escalating the tensions between institutions.