ABHI, Decibel sign deal

KARACHI: Employees will have easy access to their earned pay thanks to a partnership between ABHI and Decibel HRMS, a statement said.

ABHI is a forward-thinking earned wage access provider that enables employees to access their earned wages in real-time, helping them manage their finances and avoid financial stress. AbhiSalary allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their scheduled payday, providing them with greater financial flexibility and control.

Decibel is the largest HRMS Cloud in Pakistan, offering a comprehensive range of HR management tools and services to businesses of all sizes.

ABHI COO Ali Ladhubhai said, “This collaboration allows us to combine AbhiSalary with Decibel's HRMS solutions, creating a powerful solution that brings financial flexibility to thousands of employees.”

Decibel CEO Faisal Qamar said, “Our partnership with ABHI aligns perfectly with our mission, as it allows us to add an innovative earned wage access solution to our suite of features and promote financial wellness among employees.”