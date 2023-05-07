Bank Alfalah, QistBazaar partner

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has signed an agreement to acquire a 7.2 percent equity stake worth Rs140 million in QistBazaar, a statement said.

QistBazaar is a fast-growing, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) licensed Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) non-bank financial company (NBFCs) platform. The acquisition marks a breakthrough in the country’s fintech landscape, as it is the first time a commercial bank has taken an equity stake in a BNPL fintech, the statement added.

With this collaboration, the bank aims to transform the BNPL landscape in Pakistan and pave the way for more collaboration between commercial banks and fintechs.

In addition to the equity agreement, Bank Alfalah and QistBazaar have signed an embedded financing agreement in Shariah-compliant mode for up to Rs350 million, subject to terms and conditions. The bank will incorporate digital financing product within the QistBazaar platform to offer embedded consumer durables financing on BNPL.

This would target customers with limited or no access to formal credit.

Bank Alfalah President and CEO Atif Bajwa said, “Our collaboration with QistBazaar through an equity investment and Islamic-embedded financing deal marks a significant step forward. This partnership aims to provide inventive financial solutions, creating new opportunities for growth and support for these underserved customers.”

QistBazaar CEO Arif Lakhani said in the first 18 months of our existence, over 17,000 Pakistanis were served, most of whom do not have bank accounts, nor could they have purchased what they did without going through us.