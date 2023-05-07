Cost of regulatory failures

LAHORE: Spiral increases in prices of essential daily use items is a dilemma this government is unsuccessfully trying to tackle. The policies needed to achieve this are known to the planners, but they lack the muscle to apply them.

Prices of essential items have increased globally in the past three years. But most governments managed to put a stop on unjustified increases through prudent policies.

There are numerous ways the government can adopt to control prices of essential daily use items in an open market economy. But we need a government that can exert its writ. Unfortunately, we lack governments that have the capability to resist pressure from vested interests.

Prices can be controlled through taxation policy under which the government can impose taxes on the import or export of certain commodities, influencing the pricing of goods and services, hence regulating the market prices. Sugar for instance is one such commodity. But it is regrettable that the controls on import or export of sugar are applied in the interest of the sugar industry and not the consumers.

The governments usually impose price controls to set the maximum and minimum prices of essential goods. This policy does not work in Pakistan.

Hoarders make sure that the prices cross the maximum level even if there is over supply of a commodity. They engineer the supplies to give an impression of shortage.

The government can regulate the open market economy to ensure that there is healthy competition between suppliers, thereby preventing monopolisers from setting high prices. Pakistan’s competition policy has failed as cartels operate openly even after being penalised by the competition watchdog.

Penalisation fails to bear fruit because the cartels appeal the verdict in superior courts that inordinately delay the hearing of appeals.

Control of production level also regulates the supply of goods, allowing the government to influence the pricing of essential goods. But this option is not exercised by the state in Pakistan.

One reason is the presence of informal producers that in some cases are higher in number than documented producers. In fact, this option was exercised by the large poultry farms that eliminated the informal small poultry farmers and then regulated production to ensure that prices remain on a higher side throughout the year.

The state can put price controls on the sale of certain goods or services to ensure that these commodities remain affordable for the people. However, fixing prices of all essential commodities like sugar, wheat, and rice in an open market economy does not fit well in an open market economy ideology. It can adversely affect market efficiency and dissuade players from competing, thereby becoming inefficient.

The state can introduce strict laws and penalties that significantly deter the hoarding of essential goods. Furthermore, the government can ensure the proper balance of supply and demand to prevent the need for hoarding to meet essentials. Unfortunately, the hoarders are politically influential people and enjoy the patronage of the ruling elite.

The government can introduce laws to ensure transparency in trade activities. The government can regulate the open market economy and create an environment conducive for trade activities, and gradually expand the money to employ a sufficient number of regulators.

An informal economy hinders proper regulations and control of essential items’ pricing. Because of the absence of proper regulation guidelines, it becomes difficult to control pricing in the informal economy. However, experts recommend that an inclusive economic policy integrating the informal economy can be put in place to achieve successful control and regulation.