European gas prices at its lowest since July 2021

Amsterdam/London: European gas prices have fallen to the lowest level since the start of the energy crisis, boosting hopes of a stronger economic recovery as energy pressures ease.

The European TTF benchmark hit a low of €35.20 a megawatt hour on Friday, a level last seen in July 2021 when Russia was first starting to squeeze Europe’s energy supplies ahead of its invasion of Ukraine. It later rose slightly to end the week at €35.95. The TTF benchmark peaked at more than €340/mwh hour last summer after Russian slashed gas exports to Europe, stoking inflation and sending energy bills soaring.

The drop towards €35/mwh has bolstered the view that energy prices are returning to normal after Europe successfully tapped alternative gas sources, accelerated the roll out of renewable energy and benefited from a mild winter that has left gas storage sites brimming for the time of year.

Oil prices have also fallen, with Brent crude down to near $75 a barrel having traded above $100 a barrel for much of last year, dropping back to roughly the level it traded at before the invasion of Ukraine.

Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats said Europe was now in a position to refill its gas storage sites — crucial for meeting winter demand — to 100 percent of capacity even if Russian supplies were to drop to zero.

He said prices were now dropping to slow down the arrival of seaborne cargoes of liquefied natural gas that Europe had scrambled to secure last year to replace Russian flows.

“There is not enough room in Europe’s storage capacity,” Rats said, pointing out that storage was already at 60 percent of capacity. That compares with about 35 percent at the end of winter last year. “At some point, the inflow of LNG will need to slow to prevent inventories from overfilling.”