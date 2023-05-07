FPCCI blames IMF for damaging Pakistan’s exports with subsidy withdrawal

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday blamed the sudden withdrawal of gas and power subsidies on International Monetary Fund (IMF) diktat for the 26.8 percent decline in the country’s exports.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed his shock that, as per latest trade statistics of Pakistan, exports have declined by 26.68 percent in April 2023 on YoY basis. “This was the direct, inevitable and forewarned result of the sudden, harshest withdrawal of gas and power subsidies for the five zero-rated, export-oriented industries on the dictation of the IMF. To add insult to injury, the IMF EFF (Extended Fund Facility) programme has not yet been resumed,” he added.

The concessional tariffs were effective only for the five zero-rated sectors; namely, textile, jute, leather, surgical and sports goods. All of these sectors have posted tremendous decline in exports, with a massive 29 percent drop in April 2023 posted by the textiles sector in particular, the FPCCI chief said.

Highlighting the fact that Pakistan’s exports during July-April FY23 were recorded at $23.174 billion against the exports of $26.247 billion in July-April FY22, Sheikh called the decline in April 2023, drastic.

April 2023 exports were recorded at $2.124 billion against $2.897 billion in April 2022, a 26.68 percent decline.

Sheikh recalled that, as the president of FPCCI, he issued 6 policy statements in no-uncertain-terms on the issue in the past 2 months, but, the government and its economic team did not see the storm that was building up.

To put the exports performance in perspective vis-a-vis Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves (FER) and yearning for the release of merely one billion dollar tranche from the IMF, the country has witnessed a loss of $3.073 billion in its exports alone so far in FY23. “It all happened in the failed and wasted process to appease the IMF,” he criticised. “Where is that priced, elusive IMF deal, even after implementing all the harsh decisions that made no economic sense?” Sheikh asked.

The FPCCI chief has categorically demanded for the resumption and effective implementation of the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for electricity, gas and RLNG for the export-oriented industries for the remainder of the outgoing fiscal year. He also asked the government that the RCET should be kept for the upcoming FY24 to salvage the exports, industry, employment, revenues and balance of payments.

“Otherwise, there will be no industry left in the country,” he added.

Sheikh reiterated the FPCCI’s demand that, as far as exports are concerned, the government needs to devise a protective mechanism that ensures access to finance and completion of export orders in hand through effective export financing scheme (EFS), temporary economic refinance facility (TERF) and long-term financing facility (LTFF).

He said that no industry could operate at a policy rate of 21 percent and business loans at a minimum of 23.5 percent interest rate.