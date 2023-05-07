Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumps billions of dollars of US stocks

Nebraska: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of stock and invested little money in the US equity market in the first three months of the year, as the famed investor saw little appeal in a volatile market.

Berkshire disclosed on Saturday that it had sold shares worth $13.3 billion in the first quarter and bought stocks for a fraction of that figure. Instead, it put $4.4 billion towards repurchasing its own stock, as well as $2.9 billion on the shares of other publicly traded businesses.

The figures underscore the struggle Berkshire faces in putting its mountain of cash to work at a time when Buffett and his longtime right-hand man Charlie Munger regard valuations as unappetising. The company’s cash pile has risen by $2 billion since the start of this year to $130.6 billion, its highest level since the end of 2021.

Munger last month told the Financial Times that investors should reduce their expectations for stock market returns as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and the economy slows.

Berkshire reported a profit of $35.5 billion in the first quarter, or $24,377 per class A share, largely driven by a rally in stocks that lifted the value of its $328 billion portfolio of shares. Profit was up from $5.6 billion a year before.

Operating earnings — Buffett’s preferred performance measure for Berkshire’s diverse group of businesses — rose 12.6 percent from the year before to $8.1 billion. For the first time the figure includes the results of truck stop business Pilot Flying J, which Berkshire took majority control of in January.

The results are often scrutinised given the cross-section of the country Berkshire’s dozens of businesses touch, including in energy, logistics, housing and manufacturing.

One of Berkshire’s crown jewels, the Geico auto insurer, swung to an underwriting profit after six consecutive quarters of losses. The company said that scaling back advertising and raising policy rates had helped the unit generate a $703 million underwriting profit.

The impact of higher interest rates and slower economic growth was evident across the businesses, which span the Dairy Queen ice cream purveyor, aeroplane parts manufacturer Precision Castparts and the BNSF railroad.

Berkshire warned lower home sales continued to weigh on Clayton Homes, one of the largest makers of modular homes in the US, and that sales across its other housing businesses had fallen at the start of the year. Traffic on its BNSF railroad also fell at the start of the year, which the company blamed on lower imports from the west coast and the loss of a customer.

Higher interest rates, however, have also been a boon to Berkshire. The company invests the vast majority of its $130.6 billion of cash in short-term Treasury bills and bank deposits.

Income on those short-term bills and cash-like deposits surged to $1.1 billion, up from $164 million a year prior.

The figures were released just hours before Buffett and three other Berkshire executives take to the stage in downtown Omaha, where tens of thousands of shareholders have gathered for the company’s annual meeting.

Shareholders will hear the 92-year-old billionaire and his vice-chairs Munger, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain discuss the economy, the Fed’s efforts to drive down inflation and Berkshire itself.

The four men will probably be pressed on why the sprawling conglomerate had not made a substantive investment in the US banking sector, as it did in the midst of the financial crisis.

At the time, Berkshire’s capital helped shore up both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. The latter is now a core holding in the company’s stock portfolio. Berkshire stock has risen by 4.9 percent since the start of the year.