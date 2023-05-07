Rupee poised to hold steady against dollar amid increase in supply

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable against the dollar next week, trading within its current range, due to an anticipated increase in the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market, traders said.

The local unit gained 33 paisas against the dollar in the outgoing week as it moved in narrow bands in the interbank market. Tuesday's and Friday's closing prices for the rupee were 283.92 and 283.59 respectively. Due to Monday's Labour Day holiday, all financial markets were closed.

The supply of US dollars has significantly increased, which has contributed to an increase in the rupee/dollar three and six month forward premiums. This could result in the stability and slight appreciation of the rupee in the days to come.

The difference between interbank and open market currency rates will also be lessened as a result. Additionally, analysts claimed that because banks would have more money to retire letters of credit, importers would get payments more smoothly. They say that recently, the official dollar inflow has increased, particularly when it comes to remittances. Additionally, export revenues are realised through banks.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank slightly decreased by $6 million to $4.457 billion in the week ending April 28. However, the total reserves of the country increased by $19 million to $10.043 billion. The reserves of commercial banks rose by $25 million to stand at $5.586 billion.

The state of the foreign exchange reserves, according to analysts, has improved, but the levels are still not favourable. Pakistan requires at least $10 billion to operate effectively.

Monthly trade deficit clocked in at $829 million, paving the way for another month of current account surplus. While this may seem to be something to celebrate, it comes at the expense of sharply contracting the economy and jeopardising many industry verticals, and even impacting exports, according to a client note from Tresmark.

The week that started with huge expectations, ended in a whimper. Neither was there anything conclusive on the political front, nor with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This does not bode well for the macros as inflation and interest rates run away to create a cyclic crises.

“The forex liquidity situation is much better than a few months ago. Better liquidity and potential unwinding of SBP’s short swap positions continue to boost swap premiums with 1 and 3 month trading at 450 and 850 paisa (up from 350 and 650 paisa a week ago),” it said.

“This suggests that rupee will continue to trade in the current range in the coming week,” it added.

Every day, the IMF has been raising the eligibility requirements. They are understandably worried about the crucial election year budget now, foregoing ad hoc subsidies and reliefs that the nation can most definitely not afford. The IMF has stated that once the necessary funding is in place and the agreement is finalised, the $1.2 billion ninth review of the bailout programme will be finished.

Pakistan faces a total of $3.7 billion of debt payments starting in the current month, Fitch Ratings said, according to Bloomberg.

“About $700 million of maturities are due in May and another $3 billion in June,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch, said in an emailed response quoted by Bloomberg.

Fitch expects $2.4 billion of deposits and loans from China would be rolled over, the report added. The debt payments underscore the crucial need for Pakistan to resume its bailout programme with the IMF that has been stalled since November last year.