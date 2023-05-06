JIT to probe charges against Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) — representing the country’s top agencies — will interrogate the allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar who reportedly assisted his son in getting changed/allotted PTI’s ticket for the Punjab Assembly elections against a huge sum of money last month.

The 10-member special committee of the National Assembly — headed by Muhammad Aslam Bhootani MNA — has been summoned on Tuesday (May 9).

The committee is likely to entrust the responsibility for probe to the JIT represented by the officials of FIA, ISI, and IB. If necessary, some other agencies may also be roped in.

As a first step, the forensic of the audio would be carried out to convert it into a solid evidence.

The committee was constituted by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf when the House unanimously approved the motion moved by JUI MNA Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali early this week for constitution of a special committee on Saqib Nisar’s audio leak.

Saqib Nisar, who was stated to be instrumental in changing/allotment of PTI ticket, has already conceded that the voice in the audio was of his son.

Initial probe of the government has also indicated that the audio isn’t fake.

The committee has been set up to probe the audio conversation that allegedly features a PTI ticket hopeful and Najam Saqib.

The investigations would cover several aspects of the reported offence since it involves defiance of electoral laws and corrupt practices.

The JIT would also ascertain how much money had changed hands during the “business”.

The matter to deal with summoning of Parliament’s proceedings record has been additionally entrusted to the Special Committee constituted under Section 244 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly – 2007.

The committee will be assisted by “any investigative agency” as deemed necessary.

According to the NA Secretariat, “The 1st meeting of Special Committee to Audit, Inquire and Investigate the Audio Leaks under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Aslam Bhootani MNA will be held on 9th May, 2023 at 11:00am.”

The sources said the Special Committee would transact its business on a daily basis and submit its report to the House upon completion of the task. The committee will also examine the summoning of record of debate in the National Assembly on the Punjab Assembly polls by the three-member SC bench and discussion about it role.