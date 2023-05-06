KP seeks Rs3/unit increase in hydel profit

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has demanded an enhancement of Rs3 per kilo with 10 per cent indexation in the Wapda generation tariff on hydro profit with an effect of Rs1 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on the consumer end tariff.

The caretaker government has also requested for release of the net hydro profit outstanding amount of Rs62 billion. The province has taken a stance that the national tariff has increased from Rs10 per kWh to Rs34 per kWh, which is a 340% increase, but the province’s profits have not increased.

KP chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has sent a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to overcome the financial crisis of the province.