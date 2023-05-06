Crumbling Pakistan-owned building in Washington downgraded by US govt

WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia government has downgraded the property classification of a Pakistan embassy-owned historic building - R-street, which has been up for sale for the past few months, inevitably increasing taxes on its assessed value.

According to official documents available with “The News”, the local government has changed the class status of an old crumbling building owned by the Pakistani government. The famous R-street building, that used to be a chancery in the past, was put up for auction late last year. The complete bidding process was later cancelled by Pakistani authorities. The highest bidder had offered $6.8 million for the property located at the heart of the city. Pre-auction evaluation of the building on ‘as is’ basis was set for $4.5 million as a benchmark.

The building has been unoccupied for over a decade. The building’s diplomatic status was also revoked in 2018, making it liable to pay taxes to the local government.