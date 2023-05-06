Talks with PTI under way, Dar tells SC

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that significant progress had been made during talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pertaining to holding elections simultaneously.

“There is, however, no agreement on the date for dissolution of national and provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan and both sides agreed on May 2 to resume negotiations after getting clearance from their respective leaderships,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar submitted in a report to the court. It was stated that the coalition partners believed that political issues could be resolved through dialogue and were ready to resume the same in the larger national interest.

The committee agreed that caretaker governments should be in place at both federal and provincial levels for holding general elections justly, fairly and in accordance with law and to provide a level-playing field to the leadership of all political parties to actively participate in the electoral process. Both committees held five formal sessions on April 27, 28 and May 2, in addition to informal talks that took place between April 29 and May 1. Dar submitted that the PTI was also informed that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries were at the most sensitive and crucial stage. “In order to avoid any further economic deterioration, it is of utmost necessity that agreements with the IMF and friendly countries are concluded before the annual budget 2023-24,” Dar said the public debt rose from Rs 25 trillion in 2018 to Rs 44 trillion in 2022 (78 per cent increase) while the public debt and liabilities rose from Rs 30 trillion in 2018 to Rs 53 trillion in 2022 (79 pc increase).