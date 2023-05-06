The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of the headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 8, 2019. (AFP/File)

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that they were working with Pakistani authorities for conclusion of the pending ninth review under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), once the external financing was in place.

On the other hand, Pakistani authorities have conveyed to the IMF that the time had been running out and the Fund would have to make a final decision for moving forward because the ongoing programme period was going to expire on June 30, 2023. “If the ninth review does not accomplish within the next one or two weeks time period, then the program’s fate will be struck with failure,” said Pak authorities. The IMF and Pakistan were making efforts to conclude the ninth review since November 2022, but so far failed to achieve the target.

This scribe sent questions to the IMF and asked how the sequential approval would be required and whether the programme period would be extended beyond June 30, 2023, or whether the 10th and 11th reviews would be clubbed to end it within the stipulated timeframe. IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter replied, “The IMF continues to work with the Pakistani authorities to bring the ninth review to a conclusion, once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised”. “In addition, the IMF supports the authorities in implementation of policies in the period ahead, including in the technical work to prepare the FY24 budget, which is to be passed by the National Assembly before June-end,” he added. When Pakistani officials were contacted on Friday, they said Islamabad accomplished all prior conditions, placed by the IMF for completion of the ninth review under the $6.5 billion EFF programme, and they were simply clueless as to why the Fund was delaying striking of a staff-level agreement (SLA). “We have asked the IMF to share clarity when the stalled programme will be revived. There is no luxury available for further dilly-dallying tactics. If the IMF programme did not revive in the next two weeks, then the programme will not be revived,” they added.

One of the top officials commented that if Islamabad was required to engage with all multilateral and bilateral creditors without striking the staff level agreement, then the purpose of reviving the IMF programme did not serve. The IMF stamped approval was required on the economic health of the recipient country to give confidence to other creditors that the country was not on the brink of default. However, the dillydallying tactics showed that the IMF was not fully satisfied with the ongoing developments occurring on the economic and political fronts of the country. Now the time had come to make the final decision as to whether the IMF would have to be revived or met with failure to remain incomplete.