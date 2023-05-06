Court to indict Imran in Toshakhana case on 10th

PTI chief Imran Khan photographed on January 3, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea to dismiss the Toshakhana case against him and fixed May 10 for indicting him.

The court announced the verdict shortly after reserving it and summoned Imran in person on May 10.

Advocate Khwaja Haris presented arguments on the admissibility of an ECP complaint and raised objection to the court jurisdiction.

He read out Sections 190 and 193 of the Election Act. He said the application against the maintainability of the case was filed under Section 190A of the Election Act and the sessions court could not hear the matter directly.

The case being admissible and under trial are different things and that if the case is under Section 190, the court could then hear it. The PTI counsel gave several references to the court.