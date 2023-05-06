Financial help sought to promote tourism in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: Kaghan Development Authority on Friday sought European Union and Austrian government’s financial assistance to execute five major projects to promote tourism in Kaghan valley. “We have floated five projects before a joint delegation of European Union and Austrian embassy in Islamabad and sought their financial assistance or grants for their execution,” Aimal Zaman Khan, the chairman of Kaghan Development Authority, told reporters here.

He said that KDA’s officials led by him met with a joint delegation of the EU and Austrian embassy and sought their support in promoting the hospitality industry in the valley.

“This meeting, which was held at the invitation of the Austrian ambassador Andrea Wicke, discussed in detail modalities and areas of interest to jointly work for the uplift of the local community’s living standard while opening the local hospitality industry for foreign visitors,” Khan said. He said that the EU delegation, which was currently visiting Pakistan and the Austrian ambassador, showed their willingness to extend financial assistance in establishing a training institute to equip local hoteliers and human resources in the hospitality field. “They also took a keen interest in producing the electricity for the business community of Naran through installing mega turbines at Kunhar River or local streams,” Khan said.

He added that the foreign delegation also showed interest in projects of establishing a skiing resort and installation of a cable car cum chairlift in Kaghan valley. “If the EU and Austria embassy in Pakistan agreed for the building of a mini hydropower project in the valley, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation would also assist them through its expertise and financial contribution,” Khan said.