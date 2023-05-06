 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Reshuffle in CDA’s Planning Wing

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2023

Islamabad: The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reshuffled number of senior officers of the Planning Wing.

Senior most Director (BPS-19) Zafar Iqbal Zafar who was holding charge of deputy director general (Planning) has been appointed as director of the Training Academy.

Director (Training) Azhar Khursheed who belongs to the executive cadre has been directed to report to Human Resource Directorate (HRD).