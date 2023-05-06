MPs fail to turn up in ACE inquiries

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment’s Sargodha Region issued summons to former MPs Ansar Majeed Niazi, Iftikhar Gondal, Aamir Inayat, and Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena Thursday, but none of them appeared before the investigating officer.

Ansar Majeed Niazi is accused of using his political influence to secure the contract for the 85 km Jhal to Khushab Road for his frontman, receiving a commission of Rs 217.228 million for the construction. However, it is alleged that he used substandard materials, causing losses of crores of rupees to the public exchequer.

Former MPA Iftikhar Gondal is accused of illegally occupying 450 kanal highway land in collusion with highway officers and officials, using the government-owned land for agriculture. Former MPA Aamir Inayat is accused of embezzling funds from various projects, including misappropriating 50 percent of the funds for the construction of the road from Bhakkar City to the Indus River.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment’s Bahawalpur Region has also summoned ex-MPA Aamir Nawaz Khan for May 10, along with XEN Highway Farrukh Mumtaz, ex-SDO Tahseen Ahmed, and SDO Javed Iqbal, with records. Aamir Nawaz is accused of misappropriating funds from local government and community development projects and using government funds for private gain.