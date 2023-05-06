Rabbani writes to Sanjrani, Ashraf on MPs privilege

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has sent letters to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, requesting them to circulate his private members bill.

The letter says the Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Immunities and Privileges Act 2023 has got the assent of the president, following the passage from both houses of parliament so no authority may plead ignorance of this Act. “The Act, pertains to the liberty of a member to perform his parliamentary functions, therefore, it is requested that the Act is circulated to the cabinet secretary, the federal government and the chief secretaries for further dissemination to relevant authorities,” he said, adding that the Act pertained to arrest and detention of parliament members.

“No member shall be detained under any law pertaining to preventive detention once the assembly session is summoned by the president, the Senate chairman or the NA speaker,” he said, adding that when a member was summoned to appear before any commission, tribunal, authority, organization, agency or others for any investigation or inquiry, the Senate chairman or the NA speaker shall be informed.