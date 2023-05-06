Hurriyat leader welcomes Bilawal’s stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone Friday welcomed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s principled stance in India of not compromising on the Kashmir issue — a flashpoint between both nations.

Bilawal was in Goa, India on a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) summit, where he met counterparts from several nations.

The visit by Bilawal to India was the first by a Pakistani foreign minister to Delhi in over a decade and has garnered a lot of media attention in both countries. The two have fought three wars, share frosty relations, and have downgraded their diplomatic ties.

“I welcome Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s statement. Along with India, he also told the world that [Pakistan] would not compromise when it comes to Kashmir,” the Hurriyat leader said in a statement.

Lone said FM Bilawal’s insistence on implementation of the United Nations resolutions is encouraging. “Bilawal stressed that India’s August 5 decision was against the UN resolutions.”

The Hurriyat leader said due to Pakistan’s clear stance on the region’s issue, India’s negative propaganda has been exposed and it has led to a wave of happiness in the region.