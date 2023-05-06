Lunar eclipse sighted across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse was witnessed across Pakistan on Friday night. During the Penumbral Lunar eclipse, the moon was covered by earth’s outermost shadow.
Apart from Pakistain from South/East Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica, according to the PMD statement.
According to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST) penumbral lunar eclipse started at 20:14 PST and it was at its peak at 22:23 PST. It ended at 00:32 PST on May 6.
