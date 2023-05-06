Three brothers among five killed in Larkana firing incident

SUKKUR: Five including three brothers were killed in a firing incident in Larkana on Friday near central Prison Larkana when the car rider armed man fired at another car. Three people were killed while two succumbed to their wounds in Chandika Medical College Civil Hospital, Larkana.
Police shifted the dead and injured to the hospital who were identified as Shoukat and his brothers Majid and Amjad Solangi while car driver Najam Chandio and Ameer also fell prey to firing. The victims belonged to Rato Solangi village, Warrah, district Qambher-Shahdadkot.
Police said that snipe checkposts have been established to arrest the killers. SHO Walidad said that Shoukat and Amjad were released on bail from Larkana Prison in a killing case and attacked by armed persons.
