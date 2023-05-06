PAF fulfils wish of ailing child

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force granted the wish of Make-A-Wish child Abdullah Naveed, a 16-year-old suffering from leukemia who wished to be a fighter pilot. PAF fulfilled the wish in a graceful ceremony. The wish child was dressed in a fighter pilot uniform and inducted as the Honorary Flight Captain. AVM Khalid Mehmood, AOC Southern Air Command, along with Asim Rana, Air Commodore Masroor Base, put the rank.

Later, the wish child was escorted to the PAF jet and sat in the cockpit, fulfilling his most cherished wish.

Mr. Ishtiaq Baig, founder, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, thanked PAF for fulfilling the wish of a critically ill child, thereby bringing a smile to his face.

Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Foundation International, dedicated to granting the most cherished wishes of critically ill children.