Verdict reserved on formation of JIT

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday reserved its decision on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenging the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on investigation of Zaman Park clashes and other cases against the PTI leaders. The PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema had challenged the legitimacy and formation of the JIT. On Friday, the court after hearing the final arguments of the government and the PTI reserved the decision over the matter.
