Five die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,148 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, five people died, whereas 1,187 were injured. Out of this, 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 564 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Man’s tortured body found: A tortured body of a 55-year-old man was found in the limits of Sherakot area on Friday.

The victim identified as M Khan was brutally tortured and killed after being kidnapped. The victim left his house last night and did not turn up. The next day, his tortured body was found in Bhadru village, Sherakot. Police shifted the body to morgue.

three unidentified

Bodies found: Bodies of three unidentified persons were recovered from different parts of the City on Friday.

According to the Edhi spokesperson, an 18-year-old youth was found dead in the Hanjarwal area, a 45-year-old drug addict was recovered dead from Qila Gujar Singh police area and a 40-year-old drug addict was recovered dead from Muslim Town. The bodies, yet to be identified, were shifted to the morgue.

robbers arrested: The Anti-Kidnapping for Ransom Cell arrested two suspected robbers. The arrested accused were identified as Baran Khan and Saeedullah. The accused used to cross the border after committing crimes in Lahore.

The police recovered lakhs of rupees in cash, stolen goods and illegal weapons from them.

Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested five drug-pushers and recovered 1kg charas and 70 litre liquor from their possession. Shoaib, Ashfaq, Dilawar, and Bilal were among the arrested persons.