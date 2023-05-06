Govt urged to cut prices, double minimum wages

LAHORE: The working class demanded the government reduce prices of essential commodities, control unemployment, abject poverty and irrational gap between the rich and the poor.

All Pakistan Federal Trade Union's General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad in a statement on Friday demanded the govt impose taxes upon feudal lords, major industrialists, and on luxury goods and adopt national economic self-reliance policy. He said that the federal government should double the minimum wage and pension of the workers in accordance with the price hike. The government should ensure safe working conditions for the workers to prevent accidents and occupational diseases and allow them to represent their point of view along with employers, he added. He demanded the govt ensure free and quality education to all the children as enshrined in the Constitution, raise dignity of work and develop industries, agriculture and export. He presented some proposals to finance minister ahead upcoming budget 2023-24 to give much needed relief to labour class.

Terrorist attack condemned: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in North Waziristan in which six soldiers embraced martyrdom. Addressing a congregation at Quran Academy here Friday, he said the monster of terrorism once again resurfaced targeting security forces personnel.

He said that those targeting public and security personnel were not only enemies of Pakistan but also enemies of humanity, adding that external facilitators of terrorists were actually following the plan to undermine Pakistan’s stability and economy.