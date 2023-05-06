Six officers transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification of six officers, including three Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police on Friday. According to the notification, Azhar Akram, DIG Establishment-II CPO Lahore, has been transferred and posted as DIG Security and Admin Special Branch vice Imran Arshad already transferred and posted as Commandant Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, whereas Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Research and Development CPO Lahore, has been posted as DIG Establishment-II CPO Lahore. Nadia Saquib, DG Environment Protection Agency (EPA), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), vice Kausar Khan already transferred and directed to report S&GAD for further orders, while Zaheer Abbas, Additional Secretary HED, has been posted as DG EPA.
