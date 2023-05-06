Paperless system in Punjab depts from 15th

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM Office on Friday.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting by taking an important step regarding e-governance has decided to close down traditional file system in all government departments and approval for the imposition of paperless system has been accorded. E-filing system for the departments will be implemented by 15th May. Billions of rupees will be saved due to this austere step of the Punjab government.

Caretaker chief minister directed to digitalise ACRs. The Punjab Cabinet acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Implementation and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on introducing paperless system in the departments.

The Cabinet has decided to give laptops to the students of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The Cabinet also approved awarding available laptops to the promising students. It approved giving Rs1.5 million financial assistance per head to the heirs of the residents of Ichhra who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum. It approved amendment to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017.

Conditional approval was granted for signing MoU between Special Education Department and “Tare Zameen Per” NGO Trust. The Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs will make a final decision after reviewing the MoU. The Cabinet endorsed the decisions of the Provincial Cabinet previous meetings. Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, IG Police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Punjab Police Public App: Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi launched the Punjab Police Public App at a ceremony on Friday.

Caretaker CM appreciated the efforts and acknowledged that the idea for the Punjab Police Public App originated during the search for missing heirs in Gujranwala, where the CTO Lahore played a commendable role in locating a missing child. During the briefing, it was informed that 11 features have been added to this App for the convenience of public. People can get information about missing child, family tracing, crime reports, traffic services and other facilities through this App.

It was informed that the ‘Mera Piara’ feature will assist in the recovery of lost children and finding the missing heirs. A report about a missing person can be made from home through this App. A differently-abled person can also be registered in the App in view of the fear of missing. The accused could be traced or arrested through the women harassment feature as 18 services of Khidmat Centre are included in Punjab Police Public App. Character certificates, tenancy FIR, employee registration and other services can also be accessed online through Khidmat Centre services. Uploading incidents of hate speech and terrorism will directly reach CTD through this App. Similarly, the facility of youth internships in police and attached departments would be available and people will also be able to get the location of the nearest police station through this App.

paperless working system: Punjab Chief Secretary, on Friday, formally launched the paperless working system in his office.

All the provincial departments would now send files through the E-FOAS system introduced with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Secretary Implementation and Coordination Maryam Khan briefed the chief secretary on the E-FOAS system. The chief secretary said that paperless working is an important step towards digitalisation.

He said that the system would not only reduce the cost of paper and printing but also speed up the work. He said that the use of information technology would help improve governance and service delivery.