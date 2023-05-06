Man shot dead by muggers

KARACHI: A young man was gunned down by robbers in a mugging bid in Orangi Town on Friday. Meanwhile, an alleged dacoit was killed and another injured by a citizen in North Nazimabad.
Naveed Shahid, 25, was shot dead within the Pakistan Bazaar police’s limits. The incident took place on Friday night near Ghazala School in Orangi Town Sector 14-C. Upon receiving the information, police said they immediately rushed to the scene where they found a young man lying critically wounded.
