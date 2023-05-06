CM assures caretaker govt’s support to special children

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan said on Friday that special children deserve special attention from society, including the government, welfare organisations and well-off segments.

He said that special children were blessed with special abilities; and concerted efforts are needed both at public and private levels in order to enable them to stand on their own feet and to make them useful citizens.

This he said while addressing a function of special children at the Chief Minister House on Friday, which was attended by children from the Special Education Centre.Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare Salma Begum, Secretary Social Welfare Zia-ul-Haq, management and teachers of the Special Education Centre also attended the function.

In his address, the chief minister said that he felt immense pleasure to meet special children and participation in such events is a matter of pride for him. He said that the role of welfare organisations in imparting education and training to special children is highly commendable, adding that the well-off segment of society should cooperate with such welfare organisations in the noble cause.

The chief minister stated that he would continue his efforts for the welfare of special and underprivileged children in his personal capacity. Lauding the role of the Special Education Centre in imparting education and skills to special children, Muhammad Azam Khan hoped that the centre would continue its services in a more effective and organised manner.

He said that welfare of special children is amongst the top priorities of the caretaker provincial government and assured that his government would extend every possible support to welfare organisations in this regard.