FAPUASA terms election duty a discriminatory treatment

LAHORE: Punjab chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) had an emergent meeting on Friday to discuss, what it termed, discriminatory treatment with the public sector universities by the government.

Punjab FAPUASA President Engr Prof Dr M Azhar Naeem presided over the meeting while General Secretary Prof Dr Rizwan Ullah Kokab moderated the proceedings. Presidents, secretaries and office-bearers of academic staff associations across Punjab participated in the meeting to register their concerns.

The meeting was convened to discuss one-point agenda about the discriminatory treatment with the university faculty and staff while forcefully appointing them in election duties. The teachers demanded exception from election duties calling them discriminatory and bonded.

Prof Dr Azhar Naeem said that the bureaucracy on one hand singled out the university community from all financial benefits, ranging from 15% disparity allowance, 25% disparity reduction allowance (DRA) or 150% executive allowance or 300 to 400% superior executive allowance and on the other hand scheduled to depute the university faculty on election duties.

The participants expressed serious concern over the discriminatory policies of the bureaucracy. They observed that as the universities were autonomous, therefore, civil servants should be tasked for such duty.

The FAPUASA once again condemned that during the times of acute financial hardship, the faculty and staff of the universities was badly humiliated while extending the lucrative package in terms of 150% executive allowance, Ardlee allowance, utility allowance and many more to the bureaucrats and the civil servants only.