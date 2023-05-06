Govt urged to cut prices, double minimum wages

LAHORE: The working class demanded the government reduce prices of essential commodities, control unemployment, abject poverty and irrational gap between the rich and the poor.

All Pakistan Federal Trade Union’s General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad in a statement on Friday demanded the government impose taxes upon feudal lords, major industrialists, and on luxury goods and adopt national economic self-reliance policy to rid the nation of foreign debts at the earliest.

He said that the federal government should double the minimum wage and pension of the workers in accordance with the price hike. The government should ensure safe working conditions for the workers to prevent accidents and occupational diseases and allow them to represent their point of view along with employers, he added.

He demanded the government ensure free and quality education to all the children as enshrined in the Constitution, raise dignity of work and develop industries, agriculture and export to tackle aggravating unemployment.He also presented some proposals to federal finance minister ahead upcoming federal budget 2023-24 to give much needed relief to labour class of the country.