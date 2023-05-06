Killing of wanted militant: Police hope law and order to improve in southern districts

PESHAWAR: A top militant, killed in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, had been wanted by the police in at least 35 high-profile incidents, five of which were in different cities of Punjab.

Officials said Iqbal alias Bali Khiara, a resident of Chah Khan Wala of Paroa tehsil and head of Khiara Group, along with an accomplice, was killed during an encounter with police in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

DSP of the area Abid Iqbal also sustained injuries in the encounter and was shifted to a hospital“The killing of Bali Khiara will improve the law and order situation in the entire southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is being considered a significant achievement for the police in the recent months,” stated a senior official.

He informed that the deceased was wanted by the police in at least 35 terrorist incidents, 30 of which happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while five were in Punjab. The incidents included suicide attacks on Counter-Terrorism Department, target-killing, kidnapping for ransom of cops and individuals, sectarian incidents and other cases in Dera Ismail Khan and elsewhere.

The Khiara Group, led by Bali Khiara, was associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and has been active in the Dera Ismail Khan district and adjacent areas bordering Punjab.

The government had announced Rs10.5 million head money for the arrest or killing of Bali Khiara. Some reports said Bali Khiara was also wanted in the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

Police officials said that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paroa, Malik Abid Iqbal, was on way to his office located near Fatah Morr on Indus Highway when terrorists riding a motorbike attacked his vehicle with automatic weapons.

However, the police promptly returned the fire and shot dead two terrorists and injured another.Officials said police and CTD had neutralized (either killed or arrested) more than 100 terrorists only in the two southern divisions in the last few weeks. He added that successful operations in Mardan, Dir and Peshawar were also conducted in the recent weeks.

According to the official, a number of cases including the Peshawar Police Lines bombing, Takhtabaig suicide bombing, Tarnab grenade attacks and killing of Elite Force constable killing, DSP Iqbal’s martyrdom in Lakki case, the case of killing of six policemen killed in a van in Lakki and murder of Colonel Muqarab have been worked out successfully in the last few weeks to help improve the law and order in KP.

The CTD and police are carrying out aggressive operations in southern districts and other parts of the KP that has helped improve the situation in recent days, the official maintained.