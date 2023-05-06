23 held with contrabands

MARDAN: District police conducted search and strike operations and arrested 23 persons with arms and drugs on Friday.A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of Saddar and Jabar police stations, wherein 23 persons including proclaimed offenders and others were nabbed.
KARACHI: A young man was gunned down by robbers in a mugging bid in Orangi Town on Friday. Meanwhile, an alleged...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Friday condemned killing of schoolteachers in Parachinar and...
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was informed on Friday that there was no crisis of wheat availability in the province and...
PESHAWAR: The ‘ideological’ workers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday asked the party...
LAHORE: The Government College University’s Dramatics Club has staged its annual play “Shair-e-Mysore” on the...
PESHAWAR: At a time when the caretaker government has completed its three-month legal tenure, the provincial...