Saturday May 06, 2023
Peshawar

23 held with contrabands

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2023

MARDAN: District police conducted search and strike operations and arrested 23 persons with arms and drugs on Friday.A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of Saddar and Jabar police stations, wherein 23 persons including proclaimed offenders and others were nabbed.