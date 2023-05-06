Population department making efforts to control populace growth

Rawalpindi:District Population Welfare Department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

District Officer Sherry Sukhan said this while speaking to the participants of the doctor’s training workshop here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. She said the department in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that side-lined section of the population and young people could plan their families.

Sherry said that various kinds of programmes including seminars, walks and workshops were being organised in all tehsils of the district, to mobilise the population of the district’s rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and the Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population outbreaks. Later, she distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.