Reshuffle in CDA's Planning Wing

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reshuffled number of senior officers of the Planning Wing.

Senior most Director (BPS-19) Zafar Iqbal Zafar who was holding charge of deputy director general (Planning) has been appointed as director of the Training Academy. Director (Training) Azhar Khursheed who belongs to the executive cadre has been directed to report to Human Resource Directorate (HRD).

Two deputy directors of BPS-18 holding posts of directors have also been transferred. Director Regional Planning Faraz Malik has been appointed as director of Traffic Planning Engineering and Transport cell. Director Urban Planning Tauqeer Nawaz has been appointed as Project Director of Sector C-16.

Deputy Director (Urban Planning) Abdul Haque Brohi has been ordered to report to HRD. Deputy Director Regional Planning Ijazul Hassan has been given charge of Director Regional Planning. Similarly, Deputy Director Regional Planning Kiran Saeed has been appointed as Director Regional Planning.