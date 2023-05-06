Secretariat Chowk closed to avoid accidents

Islamabad:The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has permanently closed the Secretariat Chowk where former federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a tragic road accident on April 14.

According to the details, the ITP thoroughly reviewed the traffic situation and then decided to close this chowk to avoid further accidents. Now vehicular traffic will move in straight direction and those who want to take turn will use U-turns from other locations.

It has also been decided to review traffic situation on all busy chowks and roundabouts and prepare a fresh traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety of the motorists. In a shocking incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident that occurred when he was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from a local hotel.

The population of Islamabad is fast increasing but pace of development of new residential sectors is yet to accelerate because provision of clean drinking water is one of the main factors that are acting as stumbling block in this whole process.

The number of vehicles is also increasing day by day and the civic agency has been continuously building new roads, underpasses and flyovers to manage the flow of traffic. The town planners have been insisting on broadening the scope of mass transit system to reduce traffic on roads. Though Islamabad has best mass transit system in the country but it is not enough to cater to the needs of fast growing population that mainly lives in rural areas.

An official of the civic agency has stated "The development of road network and protection of natural environment are moving ahead side by side. We have also a comprehensive plan to enhance the scope of mass transit system that will also cover the rural areas of the capital city."