Low-quality flour at exorbitant prices unnerve twin cities residents

Rawalpindi:The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been paying a huge cost for the poor performance of the District Food Department and buying low-quality flour literally at prices of gold but concerned officers only doing lip service and paper work rather than taking concrete steps to stop smuggling and hoarding to control flour which was being sold in ‘black’.

The locals were helpless to buy too much costly flour than all other cities in the country, thanks to District Food Department which was taking a deep slumber rather to address public grievances.

The dealers have hoarded ‘Atta’ and selling a 15-kilogram bag at Rs2300 to Rs2650 while ‘Chakki’ owners were selling 1-kilogram ‘atta’ at Rs180 to Rs200. The price of a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag has reached to Rs3,200 to Rs3,500 in retail shops.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) after one month's break has started to provide subsidized flour but of poor quality. The District Food Department and flourmill owners are fully cooperating with each other and supplying unhygienic flour in the market at skyrocketing prices.

Actually, the concerned department is playing on both sides of the wicket and neither stopping ‘Atta’ smuggling nor controlling profiteers and hoarders. District Food Controller (DFC) Hasan Nazir told ‘The News’ that Rawalpindi region is facing a deficiency of flour for years, therefore, the public was purchasing flour at skyrocketing rates. “I have written a letter to Secretary Food (Punjab) to issue special permits of wheat supply for Rawalpindi because there was no flour according to the requirements,” he said. He has admitted all facts and figures and said that the public was purchasing ‘atta’ bags at skyrocketing prices. We are continuously purchasing wheat and ‘atta’ crisis will be resolved within weeks, he assured. He also said that we are trying to stop wheat smuggling we have trapped over 600 wheat-filled vehicles that were going to Afghanistan.

But the factual position is that District Food Department has taken full benefit of the present political instability in the country. The flourmill owners are continuously increasing the prices of flour while the concerned department completely flopped to curb ‘Wheat Smuggling’ to KP and Afghanistan.

The key post officers from the District Food Department on condition of anonymity said that corrupt officials were fully involved in wheat smuggling to Afghanistan via Torkham. There is an underhand deal between corrupt officials of the District Food Department and smugglers. The corrupt officers of the concerned department were trapping only 10 vehicles to show their performance in media but giving a clean chit of 90 vehicles in going to Afghanistan, the officers claimed.

Several cases against corrupt officers of the District Food Department were pending here in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “According to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Allah has blessed us with a bumper wheat crop this year. If we have bumper crop then why is a common man buying only a 15-kilogram ‘atta’ bag at Rs2300 to Rs2650? What is the benefit of this bumper crop when the poor public was dying of hunger, said Hamad Qayyum, a resident of Satellite Town while talking to ‘The News’ here on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government has fixed a government rate of 40-kilogram wheat at Rs3,900 but owners were violating this order and selling 40-kilogram wheat from Rs5,400 to Rs6,000 here in Rawalpindi region.