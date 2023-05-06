100-bed National Police Hospital approved in ICT

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Police has accorded approval for the establishment of National Police Hospital (NPC) to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to around 12,000 cops.

The Planning Commission, Ministry of Development and Planning, has permitted the hospital's construction. The much awaited plan got go-ahead with the special interest of Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan who highlighted the lack of a hospital for the police service in the country.

The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan approved the project for the Islamabad Police with a capacity of 100 beds. After completion of the said project the citizens of Islamabad would also be able to receive medical facilities from the facility.

The construction of residential flats for doctors and paramedics was also part of the project. Apart from this the designated parking, air ambulance facility would also be ensured. Similarly, as per vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the hospital building would be run on solar power to reduce energy costs.

The treatment facilities including medicine, cardiology, Neuro, Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU), medical ICU, cardiac ICU, and cardiac care unit would be available at the facility. The increase of bedding capacity to 200 was also in the plan. The IGP Khan expressed his gratitude to the present government who implemented the much needed demand of the force.

He also appreciated the efforts of Capital Police Officer (headquarters) Owais Ahmed and his entire team for tireless efforts to materialize this dream into reality. The Capital police chief vowed to continue efforts for welfare projects of policemen and said such initiatives would not only raise the morale of the force but also their families.

The hospital project was initially approved in 2018 but could not make a break-through due to some unknown reasons. However, the project was now revived, and construction work was expected to start soon, providing a much-needed healthcare facility for the police service in Islamabad.