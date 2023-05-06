15 arrested on various charges in four months

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 15 criminals on various charges. Harbanspura police arrested a man wanted by the police for one year in a bogus cheque case. The accused was identified as Dilawar. Similarly, Harbanspura police arrested one Zahid on charges of snatching valuables from the citizens. North Cantt police arrested a drug pusher Tanveer and recovered 1.5 kg charas from his possession. Baghbanpura and Ghaziabad police arrested 12 kite-flyers and makers. Shaukat, Kashif, Sajid, Shahbaz, and Mazhar were among the arrested persons. Besides, 80 kites and strings were recovered from the accused. Meanwhile, CIA Lahore sent six gangs to judicial lockup and arrested 50 wanted criminals during the last four months.

362 search operations conducted in April

Lahore police conducted 362 search operations in April. During the search operation, 12,792 houses, 5,828 tenants and 51,286 people were checked. Action was taken against 116 persons on various criminal charges; 82 cases were registered against those who violated Tenancy Act while 10 habitual and habitual criminals were also detained. During search operations, seven cases were registered against those who violated the Arms Act.