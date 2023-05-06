GCU stages play on life, legacy of Tipu Sultan

LAHORE:The Government College University’s Dramatics Club has staged its annual play “Shair-e-Mysore” on the life and legacy of Tipu Sultan.

According to a press release, while Tipu Sultan is celebrated as a freedom fighter against the East India Company, the GCU play presented a much more nuanced, personal and darker side of Tipu Sultan. That is precisely what becomes the most refreshing aspect of the play. Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi attended the opening show and called it a historic occasion signalling the rebirth of student theatre.

“I am so happy that we have put on such a powerful show. The best part is that it is an original play. GCU has produced many wonderful playwrights like Imtiaz Ali Taj and Asghar Nadeem Syed. This play is a homage both to Tipu Sultan, and to our wonderful playwrights.” Prof Zaidi also said it was important to remember our heroes like Tipu Sultan, but also analyse their legacy with critical hindsight. “Tipu is our champion against British colonialism, but he was also a human with his own flaws. We should see him as a human and not a saint. That is what this play does.”

In “Shair-e-Mysore”, Tipu Sultan is shown as both a fierce and determined warrior but also as an insecure, superstitious individual battling circumstances beyond his control. There is a clear parallel to be drawn between “Shair-e-Mysore” and works of classical European dramatists. Like most Western dramatic tragedies, “Shair-e-Mysore” presents the story of a man who suffers both because of his mistakes and forces beyond his control.

The play has been written by Sameer Ahmed, an English teacher at GCU. It was directed by Muzzamil Shabbir and Zohaib Naqvi. The title role was played by Salman Bhatti, who is chairperson of Urdu Literature at the University of Education, Lahore. The traitor Mir Sadiq was played by Mohsin Masood, and the wily Purniya by Abbas Salotra. Tipu’s wife was played by Anamta Shokat and his kaneez by Raeesa Riaz.

Art exhibition concludes

An exhibition 'Star Moon Road; China-Pakistan Contemporary Arts Exchange' organised by the University of Education (UOE) in collaboration with the Lahore Museum to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative concluded here on Friday.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the ceremony while former Federal Secretary Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar was the chief guest. Around 16 famous artists from China and 2 from Pakistan participated in the exhibition. During the two-day event, the works of artists were exhibited in the Lahore Museum along with the UE, which was much appreciated by the art lovers.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that no one doubts the friendship between Pakistan and China and the strong relations between these countries. The people of the two countries have a special interest in understanding each other's culture, civilisation, arts and language in order to promote cooperation, he added. The VC further said that there were currently around 12 Chinese students studying in University of Education, Lahore, which was an honor for the university.

Meanwhile, the ongoing second two-day annual international conference on “Recent Approaches in Plant Sciences (RAPS)” organised by the UOE’s Department of Botany also concluded on Friday.