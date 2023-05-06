Smog preventive measures discussed

LAHORE:Under the guidance of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi, a seminar on ‘Smog damages, prevention and the use of Saans App’ was organised at the Government College University, here on Friday.

The PDMA representatives delivered informative lectures for the university students.The participants were educated about the harmful effects of smog, preventive measures and the use of ‘Saans App’, developed to enable students to report smog-related issues to the authorities concerned.

To further create awareness, the PDMA distributed pamphlets among students about smog prevention. In his speech, PDMA DG Imran Qureshi praised the volunteer services, being provided by the university students across Punjab to combat environmental pollution.

He stated that the PDMA control room had established a centralised dashboard for monitoring the causes of smog, and the process of monitoring those who contribute to smog was ongoing at the provincial level.

The DG said that line departments’ representatives were present at the PDMA control room to address smog-related complaints, and strict action was being taken against those who cause environmental pollution.

He urged citizens to file complaints against environmental polluters to ensure a cleaner environment for the future generations.Additionally, citizens could report environmental pollution through the Saans App or by contacting PDMA’s helpline number 1129, he added.