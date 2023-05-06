Roundtable on book ‘US Security Policy towards South Asia’

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) has organised a Roundtable Dialogue on book ‘US Security Policy towards South Asia and Kashmir Dispute’.

On this occasion, Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Ahmad Ejaz, Associate Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and students were present.

According to a press release, in his keynote address, Dr Ahmad Ejaz said that South Asia always retained importance for advancement of US strategic interests in the Asian landmass. He said that the US threat perceptions in Asia always molded its policy setting bounds to construct security systems in the area. The US security policy towards the South Asia region can be divided into three phases: balance of power in the Cold War period, beyond balance of power after the end of Cold War and new balance of power after September 11, 2001.

He said that the US policy in South Asia in fact was predominantly exerted on the US-Pakistan-India triangular relationship. He said the New World Order transformed the world to a unipolar system that reshuffled the US foreign policy and security policy.

He said that given the US security interests and goals in the Asia-Pacific region where a new pattern of balance of power has grown up, the US South Asia policy underwent a reformation that subsequently picked India as a natural partner. He said that the US new policy orientations in Asia-Pacific also had a great impact on the US approach towards the South Asian region.

Symposium on Art and Design

The University of Home Economics (UHE) organised the first international symposium on Art and Design, Tradition Fusing Innovation, and art exhibition on the university premises which was attended by artists from the UK, Ireland and Sri Lanka

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir inaugurated the exhibition where 83 artworks were put on display. In an opening dialogue “Breaking Boundaries”, Prof Shahid Munir said applied knowledge helps art and design professionals to develop a deeper understanding of the technical skills required for their artworks. By putting theoretical concepts into practice, artists and designers hone their skills and develop the expertise needed to create works, he added.

Prof Munir said by applying their knowledge in innovative ways, artists help shape the world around us and contribute to the betterment of society. Prof Shahnawaz Zaidi, a renowned artist, said art has the power to break boundaries by challenging social norms, inspiring change, and creating connections between people from different backgrounds.

In a closing session of “Future Pursuit” Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, the UOE Vice-Chancellor, said that the primary objective of this unique international symposium was to gather scholars from around the world to share their research, ideas, and experiences related to art and design. Saleem Ahmed Ranjha, a social entrepreneur, announced helping the establishment of the Fashion and Art Hub at the University of Home Economics. Visual and Communication Design Department Chairperson Aysha Bilal, Fine Art Department Chairperson Dr Sameena Zaheer and other artists also attended the symposium.