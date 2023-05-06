 
close
Saturday May 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

CCPO reviews Investigation Wing working

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2023

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore chaired a meeting of the Investigation Wing at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday. CCPO reviewed the status of pending road challans, under investigation cases and the implementation of the given targets for arresting the accused. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations), DIG (Investigations), SSP (Internal Accountability) and other officers.