PSCA’s top performers rewarded

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor on Friday. Operation commander along with DSPs attended the ceremony and acknowledged the services of 95 outstanding officers comprising Police Communication Officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections of centre including Operations and Monitoring Centre, Video Control Centre, Media Monitoring Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, Lost & Found Centre, PUCAR15 and Electronic Data Analysis Centre.