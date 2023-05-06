PSCA’s top performers rewarded

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor on Friday. Operation commander along with DSPs attended the ceremony and acknowledged the services of 95 outstanding officers comprising Police Communication Officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections of centre including Operations and Monitoring Centre, Video Control Centre, Media Monitoring Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, Lost & Found Centre, PUCAR15 and Electronic Data Analysis Centre.
Lahore:A network of 25 national and international organisations has strongly condemned the attempt of murder of women...
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 15 criminals on various charges. Harbanspura police arrested a man wanted by the police...
LAHORE:The Government College University’s Dramatics Club has staged its annual play “Shair-e-Mysore” on the...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification of six officers, including three Deputy Inspector General police...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in North...
LAHORE:Under the guidance of Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Imran Qureshi, a seminar on...