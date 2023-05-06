Ajoka stages ‘Uddan Haaray’

LAHORE:Ajoka theatre is marking the 5th death anniversary of its founder and theatre icon, Madeeha Gauhar with two exclusive performances of its latest production, ‘Uddan Haaray’.
The first performance was staged on Friday while another will be staged today (Saturday) in Alhamra, The Mall. Ajoka's Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said that ‘Uddan Haaray’ is the story of young partition survivor Akhlaq and his friend Haleema, interwoven with the enduring love of two pigeons, Raja and Rani. The performances are a tribute to Madeeha Gauhar in recognition of her undying commitment to peace.
Lahore:A network of 25 national and international organisations has strongly condemned the attempt of murder of women...
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 15 criminals on various charges. Harbanspura police arrested a man wanted by the police...
LAHORE:The Government College University’s Dramatics Club has staged its annual play “Shair-e-Mysore” on the...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification of six officers, including three Deputy Inspector General police...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in North...
LAHORE:Under the guidance of Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Imran Qureshi, a seminar on...