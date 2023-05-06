 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Lahore

Case registered against PTI leader, associates

By Our Correspondent
May 06, 2023

LAHORE:A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Aslam Iqbal and his associates. The complainant Sajjad Shah said that he was making a video of the meeting on the occasion of the PTI’s foundation day at Doongi Ground Samanabad when Mian Aslam Iqbal's close associates M Nadeem, Ali Imran and six unidentified persons took him inside the ground and searched him. They kept his wallet, mobile phone and ID card, tore his clothes and threatened him of dire consequences.