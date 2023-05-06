Case registered against PTI leader, associates

LAHORE:A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Aslam Iqbal and his associates. The complainant Sajjad Shah said that he was making a video of the meeting on the occasion of the PTI’s foundation day at Doongi Ground Samanabad when Mian Aslam Iqbal's close associates M Nadeem, Ali Imran and six unidentified persons took him inside the ground and searched him. They kept his wallet, mobile phone and ID card, tore his clothes and threatened him of dire consequences.