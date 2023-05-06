HK police seize dismantled Tiananmen protest statue

HONG KONG: Hong Kong national security police seized an “exhibit” on Friday that has been identified by local media as a dismantled statue commemorating the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

The eight-metre-high “Pillar of Shame” by Danish artist Jens Galschiot -- featuring anguished faces in a twisted tower -- sat on the University of Hong Kong´s (HKU) campus for more than two decades. It was dismantled in 2021 amid widespread outcry and the pieces have since been stored in a cargo container on an HKU property in Hong Kong´s rural Yuen Long district. Police said in a statement the National Security Department conducted searches with a warrant on Friday and seized “an exhibit related to an ´incitement to subversion´ case” in Yuen Long. “Subversion” is one category of offences introduced in Hong Kong in 2020 under a Beijing-imposed national security law. It can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.